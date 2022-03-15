Customers take down gunman inside Houston sushi restaurant, HPD says

A witness said her friend, who's a UFC fighter, helped take down a gunman at RA Sushi on Monday night.

HOUSTON — At least one UFC fighter helped take down a gunman inside a Houston restaurant late Monday night, according to witnesses.

According to Houston police, they got a panic alarm call at about 11:30 p.m. from the RA Sushi in the 3900 block of Westheimer Road. At about the same time, they said they received several calls about a shooting in progress at the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect had been taken into custody by two customers.

Police said there were about 40 to 50 people inside the restaurant when a 24-year-old man at the bar pulled out a gun and fired one shot in the air. They said the bullet hit the ceiling and no injuries were reported.

According to police, patrons were able to take the gun from the suspect and control him until police arrived.

"If it wasn't for the quick thinking of the good Samaritan taking the gun away, who knows what could have happened," HPD Sgt. Ricardo Salas said. "We're very thankful the citizen helped us out."

A woman who was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting said she was at dinner with three friends, one of whom is a UFC fighter. She said when the shot was fired, he went toward the suspect and helped take him into custody.

"We were sitting down eating and we just heard this blow of wind and there was a guy at the bar with a gun," Sydney Singleton said. "My friend was running across the restaurant with a chair trying to get the guy down and he got the guy down."

Singleton said people started running and ducking when they heard the shot fired.