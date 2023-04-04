HPD: Customer pepper sprayed restaurant employee after refusing to pay for meal

Police are asking for help identifying and locating the man and woman seen the video.

HOUSTON — Houston police say a customer pepper-sprayed a restaurant employee after refusing to pay for her meal in north Houston last month.

The incident was caught on surveillance video from the restaurant on East Tidwell near the North Freeway. Investigators said this happened on March 25 around 4 p.m.

In the surveillance video, the two were shown talking with a restaurant employee at a counter. The man was on a cell phone while the woman talked to an employee.

Then they both walked out of the restaurant to a white Toyota Tundra in the parking lot. Police said the man and woman walked out without paying for their meal.

Then a restaurant employee walked out and told the woman they needed to still pay for their meal, police said. The woman then pepper-sprayed the employee in the face.

Both the man and the woman got into their truck and took off. They face robbery with bodily injury charges, police said.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.