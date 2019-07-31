HOUSTON — Police are searching for a shooter who gunned down a man found dead outside of a northwest Houston gas station Tuesday night.

This happened around 9 p.m. outside the Swift gas station on Gessner Road.

Houston police say a customer walking into the convenience store at the gas station saw a man laying on the ground near the diesel pump area and called police.

Police say when paramedics arrived, they found the man dead from a gunshot wound.

At this time, homicide investigators don’t have a motive or a suspect but say the man, who looked to be in his late 30s to his early 40s, was not an employee at the gas station.

They also believe the shooting itself took place where his body was found.

Police say the clerk working last night told them he heard a loud noise but didn’t see anything.

At last check, investigators were talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video to piece things together.

They are also asking anyone with info on this shooting to call police.

