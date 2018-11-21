HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened Sonic workers with a rifle over an order he placed at the restaurant, according to Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office.

The incident happened at the Sonic located along the Northwest Freeway at Becker Road in Hockley.

Leon Steptoe is accused of damaging a worker’s vehicle before fleeing the restaurant. Constable deputies searched the area and were able to quickly locate the suspect.

"Leon Steptoe was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $30,000.00 out of the 178th District Court,” stated Constable Herman.

There were no reports of injuries or shots fired at the restaurant.

