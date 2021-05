Police said two men held an employee at gunpoint and took money from the register while two others robbed customers at a store on Cullen.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying four men accused of robbing a general store last week.

Police said the armed robbery happened Friday at about 3 p.m. at a store on Cullen Boulevard near FM 865.

According to police, two of the men pointed guns at an employee and took money from the register while the other two robbed customers.