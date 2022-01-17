HPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle after altercation at gas station

There are no suspects in custody at this time and the victim has not been identified.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Monday morning in southeast Houston.

Investigators said officers were called to the 6700 block of Cullen at about 1 a.m. in reference to a "shots fired" call.

The first officer who arrived on scene noticed a large crowd at a gas station and when he went to check the area, he found a man dead in the backseat of a car.

Preliminary information is there was some type of altercation between the victim and another man at the gas station, according to police. At least one shot was fired and the victim was struck before running back to a vehicle.

Police said it appears someone was trying to drive the victim to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries inside the car.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody, but police are checking the area for surveillance video.