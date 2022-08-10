HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting

The man has been identified as a person of interest wanted for questioning in the death of an 82-year-old man.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street.

Houston police said they responded to the scene and found the 82-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Details on why he was shot have not been released.

Police described the person of interest in this case as a Black man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was seen wearing black clothing and reddish-orange Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone who may recognize this man is urged to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.