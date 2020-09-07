x
crime

Crying baby at North Carolina restaurant leads to fight with chairs tossed, tables overturned, man injured: Police

Michael Hunt with the Lexington Police Department said two families got into a fight Wednesday afternoon at the Village Grill on West 2nd Avenue.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — An argument over a crying baby ended with a brawl and a man seriously injured at a Lexington restaurant, according to police.

Police said Brian Crowe and a juvenile assaulted a 61-year-old man at the restaurant. The man was hit in his head and face. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health.

During the fight, both chairs and a table were tossed and overturned. A person at the restaurant told police a chair was broken over the man's head. 

Crowe was charged with assault and property damage. The juvenile who was arrested is also facing the same pending charges.

