Michael Hunt with the Lexington Police Department said two families got into a fight Wednesday afternoon at the Village Grill on West 2nd Avenue.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — An argument over a crying baby ended with a brawl and a man seriously injured at a Lexington restaurant, according to police.

Police said Brian Crowe and a juvenile assaulted a 61-year-old man at the restaurant. The man was hit in his head and face. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health.

During the fight, both chairs and a table were tossed and overturned. A person at the restaurant told police a chair was broken over the man's head.

Crowe was charged with assault and property damage. The juvenile who was arrested is also facing the same pending charges.

