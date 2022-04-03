The man is accused of shooting a passenger in another car in the eye with a gel/water-based pellet on Highway 6.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby man has been arrested after being accused of shooting a woman in the eye with a water pellet gun over road rage.

Joshua Wooley, 18, is charged with assault.

Authorities said around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a Brazos County Sheriff's Deputy was called to State Highway 6 near FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) after a person reported they had just been shot in the eye with a water or gel pellet of some sort.

As the deputy began making their way to the scene, they reported a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was spotted speeding down State Highway 6. The deputy stopped the vehicle and said when they walked up to the car to talk to the driver, later identified as Wooley, they saw the pellet gun on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle.

The deputy said he told Wooley someone had reported the shooting and asked Wooley about it. Wooley allegedly said he had been cut off by another vehicle on State Highway 6. The deputy reported Wooley told them the passenger window of that car was rolled down and the person inside the vehicle began yelling at him. Wooley allegedly said that's when he picked up the water pellet gun and shot it at the vehicle.

The victim allegedly said they were driving when they spotted Wooley moving in and out of traffic. The victim said after they were shot with the pellet gun in the eye, Wooley took off, driving on the shoulder in order to get away.

Wooley was taken to the Brazos County Jail and has been released on $5,000 bond.