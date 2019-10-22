HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers of Houston held a press conference to educate the public on the issue of felony offenders being released on bond who continue to commit offenses while out on bond.

Crime Stoppers says public safety is at a higher risk when career habitual offenders are continuously released and commit new offenses.

Crime Stoppers is implementing a new policy to include prior criminal histories on all fugitives and known suspects in Harris County that are featured by the organization.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and local business owners spoke at the press conference.

You can watch the full press conference below.

