HOUSTON — Officers with Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted for indecency with a child.

Jerry Wayne Louis, 54, is an independent contractor and paver. Detectives believe he works in the Houston area and also has ties to the Humble area.

He is described as a white male, around 5'10" weighing 260 lbs. with hazel eyes and short brown or gray hair.

He has various alias names which include: Steve Davis, Darryl Rickey, and James Johnson.

Crime Stoppers and the Texas Attorney General’s Office are asking for the public's help in finding Louis.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.