HOUSTON — Police are looking for suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a nail salon in northwest Houston.

HPD says on May 28, two men walked into the YM nail salon at 6464 West Little York and threatened customers and employees.

The suspects were armed with handguns and were wearing masks and gloves, officers said.

After robbing the victims, the suspects got away in a black Nissan Sentra.

HPD later discovered the Sentra was stolen.

The suspects have been described as black males, 18 to 23 years old.

One of them was 5'5" to 5'6", 120 pounds wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a red shirt around his face.

The second one was described as wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and a red bandanna covering his mouth.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.