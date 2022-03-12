One year later, the case of an Humble mother killed at a vigil remains unsolved

Family and friends joined Crime Stoppers Saturday in increasing the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

BAYTOWN, Texas — It’s been one year since 25-year-old Disha Allen was murdered and her case remains unsolved.

The Humble mother was shot and killed during a vigil in Baytown on December 3, 2021.

Family and friends joined Crime Stoppers Saturday in increasing the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

"It still seems so surreal. This year has gone by so fast and I still can’t believe what happened," said Leanna Goudeau, Allen's mother. "The way my daughter’s life was snatched away."

Goudeau and others went door to door on Saturday passing out flyers in the Baytown neighborhood where Allen was killed.

"Put yourself in my shoes. What if your daughter, what if it was your niece, what if it was your loved one?" she said.

Allen was at a balloon release last December when investigators said someone in a black four-door Honda fired shots into the crowd, killing Allen and wounding several others.

Deputies said a vehicle matching the description was found nearby burned after the shooting.

Goudeau said she’s still trying to process what happened.

“It amazes me how 13 people can be shot," she said. "I’m baffled. How could 13 people be shot and my daughter be the only one that didn’t live"

As the one-year anniversary of her death approaches, her family is continuing to plead for the public’s help.

“Right now, Crime Stoppers have an up to $10,000 reward for any information leading up to the suspect and or suspects,” said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers at a news conference Saturday.

Allen leaves behind her 5-year-old daughter Kennedy. Goudeau said Allen's daughter is what's keeping her going.

"Kennedy brings me so much joy," Goudeau said. "The older she gets, the more time goes by, she does seem to remind me of her mom."

She said their family isn’t giving up hope.

"Within my heart, I know that somebody somewhere knows something and I’m just asking that they come forward with that information," Goudeau said.