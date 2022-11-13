'Justice is lacking' | Grieving families come together to remember those lost to Houston violence

Marnita Hinton shared her personal story of her son Christopher Hinton Mena, 35, who was killed in November 2020.

HOUSTON — In the cemetery where he’s buried, nearly two years to the day of his death, Marnita Hinton keeps asking the same question: “Who killed my son?”

She remembered her son, Christopher Hinton Mena, 35, with a balloon release on Sunday.

In November 2020 Chris – who she describes as a fun-loving and caring person – was shot and killed in his car on the south side of Houston.

“Sometimes I ask when the pain will stop … it will never stop," Hinton said.

Her son's killer remains on the loose. It’s cases like Chris’ that put a face to the consequences family members like Marnita live with.

“It’s not fair for someone to just walk up to someone and shoot them in the back of the head," she said.

And Crime Stoppers of Houston – which hosted its gala Sunday night – is the organization offering rewards in similar cases. Their hope is that with the community’s help, they can bring answers to those like Marnita.

“Grief is intensified when justice is lacking. And sadly for so many families justice is still lacking so they know at Crime Stoppers there’s a place that they can turn to that’s going to keep their cases out in the public and hopefully, eventually get their cases solved which we’ve proven time and time again," Crime Stoppers' Andy Kahan said.

No matter how long it takes, Marnita said she won’t stop until Chris’ killer is caught. She said it still won't compare to the loss that will last forever.

“It’ll make me feel just a bit better, but closure, closure will never, I don’t think closure will ever happen," Hinton said.