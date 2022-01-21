FBI looking for information on alleged Houston bank robber | Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward

The Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging or arrest of the suspect.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a bank robber who the FBI says hit two Houston banks on Friday.

The FBI says the suspect carried a black backpack into a Chase Bank, located at 12017 Northwest Freeway, on Friday at approximately 2:15 p.m. They said the suspect approached a teller, showed them a concealed gun and demanded cash. The suspect left empty-handed as the teller did not have access to money.

Shortly after, the FBI believes the same man entered a Capital One Bank, located at 1520 Studemont Street, at approximately 3:45 p.m. Similarly, he approached the teller, demanded cash and showed a concealed gun in his backpack. According to the FBI, the teller complied and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI said witnesses described the suspect as approximately 5-feet-9-inches or 6-feet tall, in his late 50s or 60s with a medium or heavyset build. They said he wore a black baseball cap with a Texas Tech University logo on it, a black or dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and a COVID-19 face mask.

The suspect was last seen driving a black Ford F-150 single cab pickup truck.