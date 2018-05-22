HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Six people have been arrested after stealing ATMs and at least nine vehicles, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The most recent burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Harris County Administration Building.

Police say the suspects drove a stolen Ford F-250 and crashed the truck into the front doors/windows of the building. The suspects took off with an ATM and fled the scene.

During a chase with officers, the ATM fell out of the back of the truck before the vehicle crashed at Main and I-10.

The ATM was recovered by law enforcement.

Three of the suspects have been identified as Angel Lopez, 32, Thomas Ortega, 28, and Toby Perkins, 32, according to HCCO Precinct One deputies.

Police say during some of the robberies, the suspects had young children with them inside their vehicles.

The crime ring has stolen over nine vehicles, which were used to crash into the buildings and in most instances flee with the ATM machine. The property damage alone to the buildings is over $200k, Pasadena Police said.

More information is expected at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The other three suspects are expected to be identified at the press conference as well.

