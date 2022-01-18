Cracker Barrel shooting suspect killed by HCSO deputies identified

Nathan Humphrey was shot as deputies tried to arrest him on Monday night, two days after authorities said he shot and killed 59-year-old Robin Baucom.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday the identity of the man who was shot and killed Monday night by deputies near Atascocita High School.

HCSO said Nathan Humphrey was shot as deputies tried to arrest him. Investigators believe Humphrey, 28, shot and killed a Cracker Barrel manager last weekend.

Deputies said Humphrey was out on bond at the time of the shootings and also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Cracker Barrel shooting

Family members said 59-year-old Robin Baucom was killed during an attempted robbery on Saturday.

Baucom had worked at Cracker Barrel for 34 years.

According to investigators, just after 6 a.m., a suspect in a newer model Dodge Charger got out of the passenger side of the car and tried to steal an employee’s purse at the Cracker Barrel in the 14800 block of the North Freeway. The business was not open at the time and authorities said the employee was outside ringing a bell to get in when Baucom tried to push back on the door and was shot.

Baucom was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin leaves behind a husband, three kids and three grandkids.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Humphrey's death

Authorities said they believe Humphrey was the trigger man in the shooting.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators had been trying to track down Humphrey, who was considered to be a person of interest in the Cracker Barrel shooting.

On Monday night, Gonzalez said Humphrey was spotted by authorities in the 17700 block of West Lake Houston Parkway.

Deputies said they got out of their vehicle and approached Humphrey, who was on foot.

When they called out his name, Humphrey started running, authorities said. Deputies said Humphrey appeared to have a weapon and was acting like he was pointing it at them.

That's when authorities said the deputies opened fire. HCSO said two deputies were involved in the shooting and Humphrey was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.