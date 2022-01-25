Cpl. Charles Galloway died from gunshot wound to head, medical examiner confirms

The Harris County Precinct 5 corporal was murdered Sunday morning while conducting a traffic stop in southwest Houston. The suspect is still on the run.

HOUSTON — A medical examiner has released the cause of death for the Harris County Precinct 5 corporal who was murdered during a traffic stop Sunday in southwest Houston.

Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Harris County medical examiner's website. His place of death was listed as inside a vehicle.

Galloway was gunned down in the early morning hours of Jan. 23. He reportedly pulled over a vehicle and before Galloway exited his patrol unit, the driver of that vehicle got out of their car and killed Galloway after firing multiple shots towards him with an assault-type rifle, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

That driver was later identified as 51-year-old Oscar Rosales. He has been charged with capital murder but remains on the run.

Who is Oscar Rosales?

Described as 'bold and very dangerous'

Believed to be armed

Used assault rifle to shoot corporal, HPD says

Believed to be still in Houston, but nationwide manhunt underway

Known to disguise his appearance

May use a different name

Citizenship status unknown

Criminal history unknown

$60,000 reward offered

Investigators believe Rosales is still in Houston and are following up on every tip they receive.

Remembering Cpl. Charles Galloway

Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was a 12-and-half-year veteran with Harris County Precinct 5.

He was assigned to the Harris County toll road division and recently transitioned to working nights so that he could train younger deputies.

"He meant a lot in their lives," said Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap. "He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one who was teaching them what to do and how to get safely to their families."