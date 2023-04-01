Houston man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 killing of man during robbery at scrap yard

The deadly shooting and robbery happened on Nov. 5, 2018, at the B&M scrap-metal business along the Eastex Freeway.

HOUSTON — A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for killing a man in 2018 during a robbery at a scrap yard.

Courtney Cortez Hall, 40, is serving life in prison without parole for murdering Magdaleno Ramos, 40.

What happened

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said on Nov. 5, 2018, Ramos had just shown up to his job at the B&M scrap-metal business along the Eastex Freeway when Hall walked up to him and threatened him with a gun.

Hall then shot Ramos, took his money and ran away.

Ramos was on the run for about two years before investigators were able to get information that led to his arrest in 2020.

“This man made a plan to ambush a hardworking member of the community and then gunned him down in cold blood,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

“He has no regard for human life,” Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Rogers said of Hall. “He planned it. He picked his victim and lay in wait, and when the victim arrived at his business, this defendant shot him while his hands were raised and then stole his money.”