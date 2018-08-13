HOUSTON – An argument between a couple ended in a fatal rollover accident along the Gulf Freeway overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started around 1 a.m. when a man and woman, who are in a dating relationship, left in separate vehicles from a Chulas Sports Bar down the freeway.

The woman was in a red sedan when she clipped the door of the man’s white pickup truck, police said. They eventually stopped along the freeway on the shoulder.

Police said they got out of their vehicles and began arguing.

After they got back in their vehicles and took off, police say the man in the truck sideswiped the woman in her car. The man lost control of his truck and the vehicle rolled over.

Police said the man was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The woman was not injured and did not appear to be intoxicated, police said. No word on whether the male driver had been drinking.

The freeway was closed for a short time early Monday.

