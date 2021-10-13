HPD: 2 people stabbed to death inside psychic business

Police say the victims' son is the primary suspect in their deaths.

HOUSTON — A man and woman were found stabbed to death inside a home used as a psychic business on the north side Tuesday night, according to Houston police.

This happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Tidwell. Police said officers responded to a stabbing call and found the couple dead from multiple stab wounds in the home.

Police heard a noise coming from the back of the home and thought the suspect might still be there, so SWAT was called to the scene.

Police said as SWAT officers was clearing the scene a vehicle driven by the son of the two victims crashed on the North Freeway near Beltway 8. He had also a stab wound and was transported to a local hospital.

A witness told police the son and the parents were involved in an altercation. Investigators said he's currently the primary suspect in these deaths.

Investigators are expected to release more details later today.

