HPD: Gunmen shoot couple after following them home from game room

The couple's teenage daughter was also home during the incident, but was not injured, police said.

HOUSTON — A couple was shot after police say they were followed home from a game room early Tuesday in the Northshore area.

This happened around 3 a.m. at a home in the 12900 block of Harvey Lane.

Houston police said after the couple had pulled into their driveway and went inside their home, they noticed another car pull up to their house.

The woman went to secure their front door when the suspects busted in and demanded money, police said.

When the victims told the two intruders that they did not have any, the gunmen opened fire on the couple, shooting the man four times and the woman once, police said. Their 13-year-old daughter was also home at the time of the shooting but was asleep in her bed.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive. Police said they are reviewing surveillance video the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black or blue four-door Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

If you have any information in this case, please call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 521-TIPS.