Victim snapped photo of suspect before she was shot on I-45 North feeder road, Houston police say

The woman and her husband told police they were shot after the suspect followed them from a convenience store and opened fire on their vehicle.

HOUSTON — A Houston woman managed to get a picture of a driver right before he shot her and her husband, according to HPD.

They just released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the Sunday night shootings on I-45 in north Houston.

Police say the 27-year-old woman and 49-year-old man and were shot in the 13000 block of the North Freeway just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital and are now recovering at home.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s, wearing a gray Adidas hoodie and dark-colored shorts. The suspect vehicle is described as a red, two-door Nissan Altima with paper license plate 23319Z2.

The victim also got a photo of the car he was driving.

The couple told police about an incident involving the suspect at a nearby gas station that they believe led to the shooting.

According to the woman, she was standing in line inside the convenience store when the suspect approached her. He said something to the woman and then cursed at her when she tried to explain she only spoke Spanish.

The woman said she left the store and got into her vehicle with her husband. The couple then saw the suspect following them heading south on the North Freeway frontage road.

Police said the woman was able to take a photo of the suspect and his vehicle before he began shooting at them.

Police said the suspect drove away from the scene heading south on the North Freeway frontage road.

Detectives don't believe the owner of the suspect vehicle is the suspect, but they would like to question him about any knowledge he may have on the identity of the shooter.

Police also released surveillance photos of the suspect while he was in the convenience store.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the red Nissan Altima is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.