HPD: Couple dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver in the Galleria area

HOUSTON — A man and woman died after they were struck by a car as the couple was walking in the Galleria area Sunday night, according to police.

This happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Westheimer and Potomac.

Houston police said they believe the black BMW was speeding at least twice the speed limit at roughly 70 mph during the crash.

The couple was crossing the street at the time of the crash, but not near a crosswalk, police said.

“This person was driving so fast that any impact with their vehicle would be lethal,” HPD Sgt. David Rose said. “There is no excuse for someone driving that fast.”

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene but police said he did show signs of intoxication. There is surveillance video of the crash.

Witnesses told police they saw a passenger in the car who did not stay at the scene. However, police said the driver told investigators he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver faces criminal charges up to and including intoxication manslaughter.