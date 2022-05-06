Couple found dead in New Caney believed to be murder-suicide, MCSO says

The couple has been identified as 19-year-old Magen Madison Leach and 20-year-old Manuel Fuentas.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW CANEY, Texas — The remains of a man and woman found by men riding on four-wheelers earlier this month have been positively identified.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the woman has been identified as 19-year-old Magen Madison Leach and the man is 20-year-old Manuel Fuentas.

Deputies believe the two were dating. They said they think Fuentas shot and killed Leach before killing himself.

Their bodies were discovered on June 5 when two men riding four-wheelers in a wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green Street decided to check out a vehicle they thought was abandoned because it had been in the same location for a couple of weeks.

When they stopped to check it out, authorities said one of the men found a long gun on the ground behind the vehicle and the other found what he believed to be human remains nearby. When Roman Forest Police Department officers arrived, they said they found the body of a male that was in the late stages of decomposition.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was brought in to help with the investigation.

When they looked in the trunk of the vehicle, they found the body of Leach.

The two had been reported missing in May.