Couple charged with child endangerment after smoking weed with baby in back seat, Precinct 4 says

Deputies say the suspects were passed out inside a vehicle parked in a residential area in Spring, but the one-month-old baby was awake.

SPRING, Texas — A couple went to jail Sunday after allegedly admitted they were smoking marijuana in a car with a tiny baby in the back seat.

Fernando Treminio, 21, and Erica Salinas, 19, are charged with child endangerment.

A Precinct 4 deputy found the pair passed out in the front seat of a vehicle parked in a residential area in Spring.

The one-month-old baby in the back seat was awake.

The deputies said a cloud of smoke that smelled like weed wafted out of the vehicle parked in in the 23800 block of Leathergate Drive.

They found marijuana inside and Treminio and Salinas were arrested.

His bond was set at $1,500 and hers was set at $1,000.

Child Protective Services was contacted and the infant was released to a relative.