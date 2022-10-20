Couple ambushed, robbed at Galleria-area home after returning from dinner

A man and his wife were beaten and robbed at their Tanglewood home after a trio of suspects ambushed them after they got home from dinner.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who ambushed a man and forced their way inside his Galleria-area home earlier this month.

According to police, it happened in the Tanglewood subdivision on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. and part of the crime was caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera.

Police said a couple had just got home from dinner when the husband went outside to take the trash out. As he was walking back inside, he was ambushed by three suspects who began beating him.

The suspects forced their way inside, where the victim's wife heard the commotion. When she went downstairs to see what was going on, the suspects turned their attention to her and started pistol-whipping her, too, police said.

The suspects ransacked the house and stole several valuable items, police said.

They left the scene in a four-door car.

All three suspects were described as being between 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall. They were all wearing black gloves, black sweatpants (possibly soccer pants), black tennis shoes and a black ski mask. They all had silver pistols, according to police.

