Harris County man accused of beating girlfriend's infant daughter to death, sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with the beating death of an infant in Harris County and the sexual assault of another girl.

Cortez Tiaral Evans is charged with injury to a child and super aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6.

Evans was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Missouri on Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. He will be extradited back to Harris County.

Injury to a child

According to Gonzalez, Evans was taking care of his girlfriend's daughter, 7-month-old Messiah Burger, at a residence in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender Road.

On June 13, deputies responded to the home after receiving reports of an infant who was not breathing, Gonzalez said.

Messiah was pronounced dead at an area hospital. According to Gonzalez, the baby suffered several internal injuries and severe head trauma. Court documents say Evans beat Messiah with his hands and also used a blunt object.

He was officially charged with injury to a child on Sept. 20.

On 6/13/21, @HCSOTexas units responded to 5619 Aldine Bender in reference to an infant not breathing. Messiah Burger, approximately 7 months, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. It was learned the infant had been in the care of Cortez Evans, the boyfriend of the infant’s pic.twitter.com/c8SbhsfSoh — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 28, 2021

mother. The infant suffered numerous internal injuries, including severe head trauma. Evans was charged with Injury to a Child. Today, with assistance of @USMarshalsHQ, Evans was arrested in Missouri. He will be extradited back to Harris County #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 28, 2021

Super aggravated sexual assault of a child

According to court documents, investigators on Messiah's case interviewed a girl about Evans on July 8.

The girl told investigators Evans sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was 5, court documents said.

On Aug. 25, Evans was charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6.

