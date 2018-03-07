A Corpus Christi mother was arrested Friday for the sale and purchase of a seven-year-old child, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said DPS special agents executed a drug search warrant at a residence in Corpus Christi on Friday, June 29, and found a seven-year-old male child who was allegedly sold and purchased. After further investigation, they found two female children, ages two and three, who were allegedly in the process of being sold.

The mother of the children, 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi, was arrested and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony.

Another male and female were arrested as a result of the drug investigation. DPS officials said additional charges are expected to be filed.

All three were booked into the Nueces County Jail. DPS troopers said the case is still under investigation.

