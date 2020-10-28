When authorities identified the girl, they said she was wearing a promise ring Stephen Meals had given her.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man convicted of producing child pornography after engaging in a sexual relationship with a child was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison.

Stephen Scott Meals, 39, pleaded guilty on Feb. 20. Authorities learned of the relationship in November 2018 when Meals was 37, and the girl was 15 years old.

Meals admitted he hoped to marry the girl with whom he initiated the sexual relationship after her family was displaced from Hurricane Harvey. When authorities identified her, they said she was wearing a promise ring Meals had given her. Officials said Meals groomed the girl over many years, gaining her and her family’s trust.

Investigators found pornographic images of the girl on Meals’ phone. They also discovered another child they said Meals was sexually abusing.

Meals’ first victim read her impact statement to the court Wednesday, saying she would live not as a victim, but as a survivor.