WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — After 30 years, three months and 21 days, the victim in Williamson County's 1989 "Corona Girl" cold case has finally been identified by officials.

Sue Ann Huskey's body was found on Sept. 25, 1989, on the side of Interstate Highway 35 Exit 277 in Jarell, Texas. For three decades, she remained unidentified, dubbed the "Corona Girl" because of the T-shirt she was found wearing. In January 2020, authorities were finally able to determine who she was, aided by new sketches created by a digital forensic artist in October 2019.

RELATED:

Cold case victim 'Corona Girl' identified after more than 30 years

New sketches created for Central Texas cold cases, 'Rebel Ray' and 'Corona Girl'

At a press conference held by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, members of Huskey's family talked about who she was.

"Our little sister was amazing," said Michelle Bernard, Huskey's sister. "She was a happy, bubbly, spoiled little girl. She was 17. A typical 17-year-old, just living life, being happy. She enjoyed being with her friends, going swimming, to the lake. And she enjoyed her nieces and nephews, playing with them outside. And you know, they were little. She was the baby sister of seven."

Sue Ann Huskey

Williamson County Sheriff's Office

Sue Ann Huskey

Williamson County Sheriff's Office

Huskey's surviving family members include her mother, Sue Bryant; sisters Jackie Delaney, Tasha Huskey, Michelle Bernard and Amanda Cantrell; and brother Lloyd Huskey.

According to her family, her father passed away in 2002 without knowing what happened to his daughter.

RELATED:

Abilene New Year's Eve homicide suspects in custody

Williamson County Sheriff's Office approved to accept $100K grant to fund Cold Case Task Force

"She was our baby sister, and she was very spoiled by all of us," Tasha Huskey said.

"We’re a very close family. There were five of us girls, we were very close, she was our baby, she was 'Sissy,' that’s what we called her," Delaney said. "We get together every holiday and we sit up half the night and we talk about her every year."

Sue Ann Huskey lived in Sulphur Springs. Officials are still trying to figure out how she ended up in Williamson County.

This is the second recently solved Williamson County cold case. In August 2019, Debra Jackson of Abilene, Texas, was identified as the "Orange Socks" victim.

WATCH: 'Orange Socks' victim identified as woman from Abilene

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin airport lands 4 new nonstop routes with celebratory $55 fares

'I want them to be held accountable': Video shows 5-year-old being attacked on Dallas school bus

CapMetro announces new transportation plan, including potential underground transit system

A tulip field is opening in the San Antonio area in February