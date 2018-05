A chase Wednesday afternoon ended with one man in custody in northwest Harris County.

The pursuit began just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 11200 block of West Greens Road. Houston Police believe the suspect was in a vehicle stolen during an armed robbery.

The chase went up to Beltway 8 North and down Highway 290. It ended on Briar Forest Drive just as an someone laid out spike strips in front of the vehicle.

Air 11 was over the scene when the suspect was taken into custody.

