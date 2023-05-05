Convicted sex offender on the run after failing to turn self in, San Jacinto County DA says

Investigators are searching for Raul Ruiz Nunez, 65, who court records show pled guilty last month to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A convicted San Jacinto County sex offender is still on the run after the district attorney's office said he was supposed to turn himself in last month.

The San Jacinto County District Attorney's Office said Nunez agreed to turn himself in for an 11-year prison sentence as a part of a plea deal but he never showed up.

“His family is part of the investigation that we launched, denied knowing where he was of course he just vanished into thin air – nobody knows where he went. We find that hard to believe," First Assistant DA Rob Freyer said.

Officials said Nunez lives in the Trails End subdivision but could be anywhere by now.

“The complainant made an outcry after holding it in for a number of years that it happened over a 5-year period on or around age 10," Freyer said.

According to court documents, the victim said the abuse started sometime in 2013 and would happen multiple times a week, "mostly while Nunez was drunk," and that "she was told by Nunez not to say anything."

But she finally came forward in 2019.

"She's now being victimized again by a defendant who pled guilty, accepted some form of responsibility and broke his word to this court by running," Freyer said.

Officials are asking anyone who sees him or has information on his location to contact the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

The DA's Office said Nunez could face more charges the longer he's on the run.