MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A notorious Houston murderer who was released on parole was arrested again and charged with driving drunk.

Jon Buice only served half of his 45-year sentence for murdering Paul Broussard when he was released in 2015.

His parole was controversial because Buice was the accused ringleader of a group of friends who drove from The Woodlands to the Montrose area with the goal of attacking a gay man.

His parole officer will decide whether to send Buice back to prison.

