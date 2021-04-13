Convicted killer who'd been deported from Houston caught trying to cross border again

Border patrol agents say the man was convicted of a murder in Houston and deported back to Mexico last May.

PROGRESO, Texas — A convicted killer who’d already been deported from Houston once was caught trying to sneak back across the border, according to Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

They arrested the man Sunday night near Progreso.

The agents say they later learned the man was convicted of a murder in Houston and deported back to Mexico last May.

Six months before the murder, the unidentified suspect had been arrested by a Harris County deputy constable for assault causing bodily harm. He was convicted and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol says the number of criminals caught at the border is five times higher than this time last year. They’ve taken 1,625 criminals into custody so far this year compared to 338 this time in 2020.