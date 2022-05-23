HPD: Same suspects could be responsible for 2 aggravated robberies in Houston area

HPD is hoping the public can help them identify the suspects responsible for two aggravated robberies in the Houston area.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is hoping the public can help them identify several people who they believe could be responsible for multiple aggravated robberies.

HPD investigators said one incident happened on March 31 around 4 a.m. at a store in the 800 block of Lathrop Street, which is just off the East Freeway inside the Loop.

HPD released surveillance video that shows three men breaking into the store by using a pry bar to break the glass on the front door. Once they got inside, police said the men found the store employee and forced them to the ground.

Two of the suspects emptied the cash registers while the other suspect pried open the store's ATM and removed the money tray, according to police.

The suspects then left the location on foot through the back of the store.

HPD provided these descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1: Black male, around 27-years-old, navy, white and green hoodie pants.

Suspect #2: Black male, mid-20s, black pullover and gray pants, used yellow pry bar.

Suspect #3: Black male, black hoodie and gray pants and used blue hammer.

Same suspects?

Police said they think the same suspects could be responsible for a similar robbery on May 21, 2021, at a convenience store at the 23000 block of the Eastex Freeway, in the Kingwood area. Investigators said the robbery that happened at that location was similar to the one that happened on Lathrop.