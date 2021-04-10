Convenience store clerk shot after confronting robbery suspects

The clerk was hospitalized for his injuries. The two suspects are on the run and Houston police need your help identifying them.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for a violent aggravated robbery at a southwest Houston convenience store.

On September 17 at about 2:20 a.m., the two suspects walked inside a store in the 12500 block of Hillcroft. Surveillance video shows one of them approaching the counter and pulling out a gun moments later. Police say he demanded the clerk to put money and cigarettes in a bag.

Video shows the suspect grab the bag and walk out of the store with the second suspect. This is when the store clerk grabbed his own gun, walked out of the store and confronted the suspects, police said.

The suspects allegedly shot at the clerk several times, hitting him twice, before running away to the apartment across the street, according to police.

The store clerk was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Police believe these same suspects are responsible for another robbery that happened on the same day, just a block away from this convenience store.

The suspects are described Black men, both between the ages of 20 to 30 years old. One was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a San Francisco baseball hat at the time of the convenience store robbery. The other wore a white muscle shirt, black pants and had dreads.