HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Precinct 4 deputies are looking for a contractor who they said scammed a Cypress woman out of $6,000.

The woman claims on July 20, she gave 38-year-old Jason Sanchez the money as a down payment to complete a home improvement project.

As of Sunday, Sanchez has not started on the project nor returned any of her calls or texts because he has blocker her phone number, deputies said.

The district attorney’s office has charged Sanchez with theft.

Deputies are asking anyone who may know Sanchez’s whereabouts, or have seen Sanchez to please call your local law enforcement.

Precinct 4

