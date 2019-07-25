Keith Anton Johnson was arrested after he was accused of stealing more than $300,000 from unsuspecting victims who hired him as contractor, Precinct 1 has confirmed.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen says the 43-year-old Johnson has been charged with theft and that two of the victims were beginning their recovery from Hurricane Harvey at the time they were targeted.

Precinct 1 deputy constables are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. to release more details on their investigation into Johnson.

Several of the contractor's victims will be there to make statements.

