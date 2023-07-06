Teens rob construction crew in broad daylight along 288, court docs say

They were just doing their job when five teens jumped out of a car and robbed them at gunpoint. Now, the teens are arrested and one is being charged as an adult.

HOUSTON — Five teens were arrested after they robbed construction workers on the south side of town at gunpoint, according to court documents.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday along the South Freeway feeder road at Bellfort Avenue.

According to court records, a construction crew was in the middle of their day when a car stopped by them and five teens, all younger than 18, jumped out -- two of them with guns. According to court records, the two armed teens pointed the guns at the workers' faces.

"De repente se paró un coche y pues se bajó apuntando con armas a todos," worker Valentin Anselmo said.

Another worker, Angel Espinosa, said they froze because they didn't know what was going to happen next.

"En ese momento nos sabe ni distinguirlas se queda congelado esperando que va a pasar," Espinosa said.

That's when, Espinosa said, the teens snagged the tools they were after and left the scene in the same Kia they showed up in. According to court records, the car they were driving was reported stolen.

"After the co-defendants grabbed a power tool ... wearing all black ... pointing pistols at all the complaints before getting back into the vehicle," a judge said during probable cause court.

Authorities were able to identify and arrest the five suspects. One of them is an 11th-grade football player at Worthing High School. Corey Lewis, 17, is being charged as an adult, according to officials.

The workers said they don't believe it's the first time the suspects have done something like that.

"Estos chavos me imagino que no es primera vez que hacen algo así. Ya es algo que estaban en la lista," Espinosa said.

They said the teens knew exactly what they were after -- an electric concrete saw. The tool that was stolen in this crime was returned to the workers.

The workers said they're thankful that no one was injured and the suspects were arrested. They said they hope crimes committed against them are taken seriously by the court.

"Andamos aquí trabajando haciendo un futuro honradamente," Espinosa said.

They're hoping that the judge doesn't give them a chance to get out and go back after people who are working hard to make an honest living.

At the time of the armed robbery, Lewis was out on bond for another assault charge, according to court documents. Bond in that case was revoked because he didn't show up to court. He's currently being held in the Harris County Jail on a $40,000 bond.