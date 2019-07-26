HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Thieves are targeting moms dropping off their kids at daycare centers in north and northwest Harris County, the Pct. 5 Constable's Office warns.

The constable's office posted a 1-minute, 42-second video showing a driver pull up beside a mother's vehicle after she's already gotten out with her child.

Then that person looks into the parent's front passenger window, reaches in and grabs some items before taking off.

Later in the video, two potential suspects are shown on surveillance video at a grocery store's self-checkout line.

Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office are looking for two thieves who are targeting women dropping off their children at daycare centers in north and northwest Harris County.

Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office

This is another man who Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office deputies are looking for in connection to thefts against women dropping off their children at daycare centers in north and northwest Harris County.

Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office

The constable's office wants your help identifying them.

If you recognize these two men, call Pct. 5 at (281) 463-6666.

