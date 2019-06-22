HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 72-year-old man wounded in the north Harris County on Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 5000 block of Lodge Creek Drive, which is in Greenwood Forest.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office says the man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

He had been mowing his yard when someone shot him, according to the constable's office.

Investigators identified a suspect but did not release a name. A weapon was also recovered "along with other evidence," the constable's office said.

The man was in surgery Saturday afternoon. Criminal charges will be filed against the shooter once the elderly man is out of surgery.