Conroe woman charged after giving birth to baby in toilet

The 33-year-old woman told police she didn’t know she was pregnant but investigators say her story didn’t add up.

CONROE, Texas — A Conroe woman has been charged with a crime after giving birth to a baby in the bathroom of her mother’s home.

Denette Williams, 33, is charged with endangering a child.

Conroe police say the father of the baby heard Williams screaming and found the newborn in the toilet. He performed lifesaving measures and the baby was taken to an area hospital.

Williams told police she didn’t know she was pregnant and thought she was just having bad cramps when she went into labor.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and said that story didn’t add up.