Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Conroe, police say

CONROE, Texas — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Conroe, according to police.

He has been identified as Brent Purvis.

The suspect in this incident is 29-year-old Justin Clarabut, police said. He was arrested and charged with murder.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police said the two men got into some kind of argument on the road that escalated to a shooting in a neighborhood near Loop 336 and I-45.

No other details were given. This is an ongoing investigation.