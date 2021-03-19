Conroe PD: Man who killed his mom, shot his father arrested after five-hour search

"Our condolences go out to the family of the victims,” police stated after the suspect's arrest early Friday.

CONROE, Texas — A son accused of a double shooting at his family’s Conroe home is in custody after an overnight search, police said.

A release from the Conroe Police Department said 28-year-old Gabriel Alexander Garcia Cardona is in the county jail facing a murder charge and an assault charge.

It was shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday when police were called to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Crest Hill. They found a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman who were shot inside a home.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene. The father was said to be in critical condition at the hospital.

The victims’ son told police it was his older brother who carried out the shooting. The suspect had already fled the scene, but police located him after about five hours of searching, they said.

Police said they found the man in a wooded area not far from the family’s home.