Woman claims she was attacked from behind, thrown to ground while walking in Conroe park

CONROE, Texas — Conroe police are asking residents to be vigilant after a woman claimed she was attacked while walking in a park.

This happened Wednesday at about 8:15 a.m. on the blue trail at Carl Barton Park, located at 2500 S. Loop 336 E.

The woman told police that a man grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground.

She said she fought him off by hitting him with her keys and screaming.

The man was able to snatch the keys away from the woman before running away, police said. The keys were later found near the entrance of the trail.

The woman wasn't seriously hurt.

She described the man as being about 5 feet tall with dreads. He was wearing a red shirt and shorts.