Man kills ex-wife's new boyfriend before killing himself, Conroe police say

Conroe police said a woman's ex showed up and, without saying a word, shot her new boyfriend before shooting himself.

CONROE, Texas — Two men are dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide in Conroe.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a woman was in the middle of a divorce but had recently started dating a longtime friend. The woman and her ex separated in November and were no longer living together, but due to the weather, he had been staying with her at the home in the Olde Oaks subdivision for the last week or so.

Before the shootings on Sunday, police said the woman's ex called her and told her that he would be leaving the home.

According to investigators, the woman said she and her new boyfriend came home to an empty house around 3 p.m. Shortly after getting home, the woman told investigators that her ex showed up, shot her new boyfriend and then shot himself without saying a word.