CONROE, Texas — A horse riding instructor accused of sexually assaulting a child has pleaded guilty, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Micheal Hogan, 41, accepted a plea offer of 5 years in prison after being indicted on Dec. 5, 2017 for the assault.

Hogan led equestrian training at the Triple H Horse Farm on Chateau Woods Parkway near Conroe. He would give horseback riding lessons to children and adults.

The victim, who was 15 at the time, met Hogan while receiving horseback riding lessons, according to deputies. Investigators said Hogan would communicate with the victim and other horseback riding students using social media and meet up with the victim at a hotel.

When addressed about the plea deal, Special Crimes Bureau Chief Tyler Dunman said “The community learned what law enforcement knew all along, that Hogan was nothing more than a sexual predator taking advantage of a trusted relationship he had with the victim.”

Hogan had no criminal history or prior arrests.

