Man shot, killed outside Conroe bar where another man was stabbed to death just 48 hours ago

The shooting happened outside of Micheladas El Patio bar Sunday. The stabbing happened late Friday night. The scenes are unrelated.

CONROE, Texas — Conroe police have arrested a 32-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man outside of a bar.

This deadly shooting happened overnight Sunday at about 2:05 a.m. at the Micheladas El Patio bar located at 2017 N. Frazier Street.

Witnesses told police the suspect, identified as Moises Lopez Vaglienty, and the victim, identified as 43-year-old Julio Cardenas, exchanged words inside of the bar after Vaglienty allegedly made a pass towards Cardenas' family member. Witnesses said although there was a verbal argument, things didn't get physical.

When the bar closed, Cardenas walked outside and that's when he was shot by Vaglienty, according to police.

Vaglienty was able to get away after the shooting but was found about an hour later outside of his home in Conroe. He was taken into custody without incident.

Vaglienty has been charged with murder and he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

This is the second murder that happened outside of Micheladas El Patio within 48 hours.

Late Friday night, 24-year-old Jorge Galeas Jr. was stabbed to death in the parking lot of the bar when two groups of friends got into a large fight.

Police said Galeas was allegedly stabbed by 19-year-old Osman Gustavo Membreno.

Membreno is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

Both the shooting and stabbing incidents are under investigation. The two incidents are unrelated.

