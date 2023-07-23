Man dead, woman injured in apparent attempted murder-suicide in Conroe, sheriff says

The sheriff's office said the two were related.

CONROE, Texas — A man is dead and a woman injured after an apparent attempted murder-suicide in Conroe Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they got the call shortly before 11:30 a.m. and found the woman with several gunshot wounds and the man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman was rushed to a hospital where her condition is now stable. The man died at the scene.

Authorities said it appears the two got into a fight before the man grabbed a gun and shot the woman several times. They said he then turned the gun on himself. .

Investigators say the man and woman were related.

An investigation is ongoing.